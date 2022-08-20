Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 21,482 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AES stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
