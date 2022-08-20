Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,873 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

RGI stock opened at $182.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $201.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

