Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRX. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $146.25 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

