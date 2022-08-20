Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $82.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

