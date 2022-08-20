AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $18.43

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $19.07. AerSale shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 112 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on AerSale to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AerSale Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,449,000 after buying an additional 967,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 363,292 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerSale by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 431,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 72,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AerSale by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 69,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

