Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

