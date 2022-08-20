Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.