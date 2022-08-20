Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down to $25.66

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $24.62. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 466 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Insider Activity

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

