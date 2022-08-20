Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down to $25.66

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $24.62. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 466 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.
Insider Activity
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.