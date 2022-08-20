Allen Capital Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.54. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

