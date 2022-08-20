Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.09. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

