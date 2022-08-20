AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,855,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,937,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $286.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.42. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

