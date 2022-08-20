Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

