Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.