Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.