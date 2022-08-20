Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $81.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

