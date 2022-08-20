Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,865,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.