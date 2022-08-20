Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

