Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.