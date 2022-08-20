Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

