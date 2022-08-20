Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

