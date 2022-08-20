Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amcor’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

