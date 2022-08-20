Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stake Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ameren by 17.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ameren by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,115,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,607,000 after buying an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Ameren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Ameren by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $97.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Argus increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.