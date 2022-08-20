American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,739,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

AXL stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

