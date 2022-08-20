American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

