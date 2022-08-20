Americana Partners LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 184.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

