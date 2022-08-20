America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Down to $119.47

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $119.47, but opened at $105.91. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $95.55, with a volume of 3,327 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens downgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $519.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.