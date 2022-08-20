AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Lake Street Capital

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $509.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. AMMO has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMMO will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMMO by 155.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

