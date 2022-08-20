Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.65. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 6,553 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $822.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

