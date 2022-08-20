Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.65. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 6,553 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $822.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

