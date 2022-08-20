ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $624.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

