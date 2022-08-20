Anthony Charles Whitten Sells 107,905 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $47.67 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after buying an additional 490,936 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

