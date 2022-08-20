Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,789 shares of company stock valued at $9,134,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $64.92 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

