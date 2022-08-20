Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 7,955 shares of company stock valued at $127,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

