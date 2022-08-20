Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailey Value Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,654,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,231,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.49. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

