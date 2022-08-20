Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 133.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.