Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Position Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,853,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 1,660,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Trading Down 6.2 %

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,593. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

