Argus Initiates Coverage on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Investment analysts at Argus began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Carvana Stock Down 11.6 %

Carvana stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. Carvana has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $363.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 793,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,441,269.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,163,258 shares of company stock valued at $46,315,624 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

