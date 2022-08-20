Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arko were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arko by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Arko by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arko by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arko by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Arko Price Performance

ARKO opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.28. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

