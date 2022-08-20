Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AWI opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.