Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CFO Sells $1,141,920.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $190.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $191.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

