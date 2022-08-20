Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $18.30. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 21 shares.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20.

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,318,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $21,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

