Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $18.30. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 21 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.
Aura Biosciences Stock Down 6.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20.
Insider Transactions at Aura Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,318,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $21,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.