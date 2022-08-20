Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
