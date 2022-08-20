Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

