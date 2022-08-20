Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 259.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $28,338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 675,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.15. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

