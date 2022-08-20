Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 15.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

Avnet stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

