B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,039 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,417.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,331 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 31.77 and a 200 day moving average of 38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.89.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.