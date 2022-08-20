B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,103 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,960 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,055,000 after acquiring an additional 859,274 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,079,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 279,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Zai Lab Stock Down 0.8 %

Zai Lab Profile

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $42.82 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $152.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.