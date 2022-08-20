B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 313 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,791 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after buying an additional 152,919 shares during the period. Calixto Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $12,810,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,063.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,205 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 97,077 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.3 %

DKS opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

