Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 2,600 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,639,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,656,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

