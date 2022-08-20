Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 579 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.78.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.