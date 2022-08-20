Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 8,730 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

